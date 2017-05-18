Aderant Momentum conference in Chicago

The largest gathering of Aderant thought leaders and industry experts took place last week in Chicago. Throughout the event, representatives from global law firms attended more than 120 sessions with areas of interest including Analytics and Matter Management, Case Management, and Financial Management.

At the annual conference, Aderant recognises exemplary firms within the legal community for their achievements working with Aderant. This year’s recipients include for innovation (Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Field), leadership (Holland & Knight), and collaboration (Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe).