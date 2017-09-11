Aderant Expert top choice among AmLaw 200 firms

Aderant Expert, a comprehensive practice and financial management software solution for law firms, has achieved the number one market position among AmLaw 200 firms. Aderant’s reputation for delivering innovative technology solutions, superior customer support and reliable implementation process has resulted in more firms selecting Aderant Expert for their practice management needs.

Last week, top 50 firm Alston & Bird made the decision to migrate from a competitive platform, officially bringing the total number of AmLaw 200 firms selecting Aderant Expert to 74, more than any other competitive platform. It is perhaps fitting that although Atlanta-based Aderant is a global company, the partnership vaulting them to the top is a law firm also headquartered in Atlanta. “After evaluating our priorities for the firm’s future technology needs, we’re very pleased and excited to have made the selection we did,” said Robert Marburger, Alston & Bird’s Chief Information Officer. “With Aderant Expert our attorneys will have the technology tools they need for seamless mobile access across our secured platform.”

“We are certainly proud to achieve the number one position among the AmLaw 200,” said Aderant President Deane S. Price. “But more important than the ranking is our continued development of our products and dedication to our partners. Our mission is to help our clients run a better business, so they can better serve their clients. Reaching number one is merely validation that we are keeping true to our mission and values at Aderant.”

“The AmLaw 200 certainly gets attention,” said Chris Cartrett, Executive Vice President at Aderant. “But our goal is to serve firms of all sizes globally. Our solutions are powerful enough to serve the larger law firms, but also packaged and less complex for mid-size firms. Being number one is a great accomplishment and we are grateful to our customers for their trust in us.”