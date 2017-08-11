Aderant appoints support manager for EMEA region

Global legal software company Aderant are pleased to announce Alex Dinamarco has been appointed support manager for EMEA and will be based in Aderant’s London office. He is responsible for leading support excellence and client relationship in the EMEA region.

Dinamarco brings more than 20 years of experience in accounting, finance, and IT project management with a concentration in the legal space, having spent 10 years at Linklaters in London, and the past five years with Lefosse Advogados and Prakse Consulting in Sao Paulo, Brazil. His background within the finance departments of large international law firms, both during and after implementation of legal ERP systems, gives him a unique perspective into what Aderant clients need and want from a support team.

Globally, Aderant are recognised for consistently high levels of customer satisfaction. “We are committed to providing the best support and service to our EMEA clients,” said Aderant President Deane S. Price. “Bringing Alex in will ensure we maintain the high standards our clients have come to expect from Aderant.”