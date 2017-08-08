Aderant acquires Handshake Software

Aderant, a global leader in firm management software, announced the acquisition of Handshake Software, Inc., a market leading and award-winning provider of software products to the legal vertical, including portals, knowledge management, enterprise search, and mobility solutions. The acquisition will expand the Aderant suite of products.

Handshake Software platforms connect all of an organisation’s knowledge together into one location, creating quick and intuitive views of important data and analytics. Additionally, the data then becomes searchable through Handshake’s Universal Search, a rapidly growing enterprise search product in the legal market. During Handshake’s 17-year history, the company has been recognised as an industry thought leader and innovator, including winning the coveted ILTA Innovator of the Year award.

“Aderant’s mission is to help firms run a better and more profitable business through technology,” said Aderant President Deane S. Price. “We have long been an industry leader in areas such as docketing, practice, and matter management solutions. Acquiring an industry leader in knowledge management expands our offerings and helps us better serve our clients, so they can better serve their clients.”

The acquisition is promising for Handshake’s future as Aderant’s resources will help build and accelerate product development, as well as expand the support and services capabilities. Both Aderant and Handshake are confident that the transition will build on the already strong relationships with clients and partners.