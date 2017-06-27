Action plan for the circular economy in Portugal 2017-2020 – discussion event

On 28 June, VdA is holding a session on the Action Plan for the Circular Economy in Portugal: 2017-2020, which is currently under public consultation.

The session will be attended by the secretary of state for the environment, the deputy secretary of state and of commerce, and the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA).

From VdA’s team, Manuel Gouveia Pereira, managing associate of the environment practice, will present the topic with the participation of Ângela Lucas, senior associate of the same practice.

The general director of Amorim Cork Ventures, the President of Águas de Portugal, the general director of Sociedade Ponto Verde, the engineering director of Empresa Geral do Fomento as well a representative of the Lisbon City Council (tbc), will also be present at this event.

