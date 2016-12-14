Acquisition of Celtic Linen by Causeway Capital

We acted for Causeway Capital Partners, in the acquisition of Celtic Linen Limited (in Examinership). Celtic Linen Limited is a supplier of linen to hotels, hospitals and the HSE in operation since 1926.

Matt Scaife, founder of Causeway Capital commented: “We are looking forward to working with the management team, led by chief executive officer Donald Campbell and chief financial officer Joanne Somers, to stabilise the group and return the business to growth.”

The transaction was led by Jennifer McGuire, Partner with assistance from James Byrne, Jennifer O’Neill, Andrew Power, Clare Dowling and Aidan O’Driscoll.