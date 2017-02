By Tara Rush

Tenant Protection

Rent control measures are now in place for areas designated as Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs). Dublin and Cork City are designated as RPZs for 3 years from 24 December 2016. Further areas have been included for 3 years from 27 January 2017 including parts of Galway City and areas within Wicklow, Kildare, Meath and Cork. Orders may be made to include further areas…