The Channel Islands Student Business Challenge is supporting 70 teams of students from seven schools in Jersey and Guernsey to start up and run their own businesses with an initial investment of £100 per team. The Challenge, run by Barclays, EY, Ogier and Sure kicked off with launch events for the participating students on Tuesday 10 January at the Hotel de France in Jersey and Thursday 12 January at the St Pierre Park in Guernsey.