Walder Wyss advised BC Platforms AG, Basel, on its Series B financing Round. The round amounts to CHF10m and was subscribed by Debiopharm Innovation Fund and Finnish Industry Investment as lead investors as well as by existing shareholders.

The Walder Wyss team consisted of Alexander Gutmans (Partner, Corporate Venture Capital, Life Sciences), Robert von Rosen (Partner, Corporate) and Vanessa C. Haubensak (Associate, Corporate).