Shoosmiths advises BRC on sale of Global Standards arm

Shoosmiths has advised the British Retail Consortium (BRC) on the sale of BRC Global Standards to the LGC Group (formerly known as the Laboratory of the Government Chemist).

BRC Global Standards is the world’s largest provider of safety and quality standards programmes for food and non-food manufacture, packaging, storage, and distribution, and the LGC Group is the leading international life sciences measurement and testing company.

LGC Group will become the majority shareholder in the company. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

BRC Global Standards has, until now, been 100 per cent owned by the British Retail Consortium, the trade association for the UK retail industry, which will retain a minority stake in BRC Global Standards and will have a seat on its board to ensure continuity and stability for customers and specifiers.

Shoosmiths was appointed following a strategic review by the BRC to find the right majority shareholder for the BRC Global Standards business to enable the business to accelerate its transition into a consumer and brand protection solutions Leader. The Shoosmiths team was led by corporate partner Crispin Bridges Webb, supported by corporate lawyers Gareth Cook and Rick Thomas.