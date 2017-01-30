Khaitan & Co advises Karvy Capital over non-convertible debentures deal

Khaitan & Co advised Karvy Capital Management in relation to a subscription of rated, secured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to an amount of INR 17 crore. The deal also included a greenshoe option to issue additional debentures for an amount aggregating up to INR 10 crore, issued by Campus Students Communities Private Limited.

Kumar Saurabh Singh (partner), Rajeev Vidhani (principal associate), Krish Kothari (associate) and Abhay Agarwal (associate) represented the client on the transaction.

Karvy Capital is the asset management arm of Karvy Group, a 30-year-old diversified financial services conglomerate in India with a presence in stock-broking, registry services, non-banking financial companies, debt services, commodities broking, data management, institutional equities, and investment banking, among others.