Khaitan & Co advises Bank of Baroda in Citron Ecopower funding arrangement

Khaitan & Co advised Bank of Baroda in relation to a term loan facility of INR 275 crores along with an overdraft facility of up to INR 25 crores availed by Citron Ecopower for the purpose of part-financing the acquisition of existing operational windmill assets (with a capacity of approximately 75MW) from various sellers by way of a slump sale.

Kumar Saurabh Singh (partner), Rajeev Vidhani (principal associate), Ahana Sinha (senior associate) and Dhwani Shah (associate) represented the client on the transaction.

