Centil Law Firm participates in high-profile events

Centil Law Firm participated in and attended numerous high-profile events in December 2016, closing what has been a busy and successful year for the firm.

For the third year in a row, Centil partner Otabek Suleimanov was invited to speak in Moscow at the tenth annual IBA Law Firm Management Conference on 2 December. Suleimanov spoke as part of the strategic management session, with his presentation focusing on consolidation strategy and added-value-product strategies. The event hosted around 200 attendees, with other speakers including members of Dentons, White & Case, Goltsblat BLP, Allen & Overy, Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners, and Taylor Wessing.

See the full programme for the event here.

On 6 December, two members of Centil Law Firm attended the fourth annual Kazakhstan-US Convention, which was attended by numerous high-level officials, diplomats and politicians.

Speakers included the Kazakh ambassador to the US Kairat Umarov, US ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol, California member of Congress Dana Rohrabacher, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs Nisha Biswal, CEO of Citibank Kazakhstan Andrey Kurilin and the director of the EBRD’s Representative Office for North America Michèle Small.

The event was a celebration of the long-standing partnership between the US and Kazakhstan, with speakers reflecting on the progress the latter has made since gaining independence in 1991 in the spheres of education, science, politics and energy, with particular focus on Kazakhstan’s hosting of Expo 2017 in Astana.

Speakers also looked ahead to the young country’s future and the challenges it faces as it aspires to be among the top 30 developed countries by 2041. See the full programme for the convention here.

In the same week in DC, the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute (CACI) & Silk Road Studies Programme launched an insightful and timely publication entitled “Kazakhstan 2041: The Next Twenty-Five Years”.

The report launch was attended by founder of the CACI Institute Frederick Starr, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol, as well as one of the report’s authors Svante Cornell.

The conversation ranged from the topic of succession, Kazakhstan’s admiration of president-elect Trump’s less cerebral and more action-focused approach to politics, the ecological and economic issues surrounding the fluctuations in Caspian sea levels, the support and implications that come with external investment from institutions such as the EBRD, and the potential and need for a Central Asian water sharing agreement. You can read more about the publication, along with the full text, here.