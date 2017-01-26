Khaitan acts on Leap Green Energy loan deal from Bank of Baroda

Khaitan & Co has advised Bank of Baroda in relation to a term loan facility of INR 421 crores to Leap Green Energy. The purpose of the loan is to provide inter-corporate deposits to three special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of Leap Energy to meet individual margin money/ promoter contribution requirements.

Kumar Saurabh Singh (partner), Rajeev Vidhani (principal associate), Ahana Sinha (senior associate), Nikita Nehriya (associate) and Dhwani Shah (associate) represented the client on the transaction.

Bank of Baroda provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers.