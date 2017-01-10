Khaitan & Co advised Mac Charles (India) Limited (”Mac Charles”) and its promoters in relation to on-market sale of 73.41% stake to Embassy Property Developments Private Limited for $96m approximately, which has resulted in a tender offer to the company’s shareholders. Mac Charles is involved in the operation and management of Le Meridian Hotel, Bengaluru, as well as other businesses in the hospitality sector across India.

Ganesh Prasad (Partner), Sharad Moudgal (Partner), Mukund Thirumalai Srikanth (Senior Associate) and H Muralikrishnan (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.