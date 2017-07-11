25 Ogier team members on Citywealth Leaders List

Ogier has the most lawyers on this year’s Citywealth Leaders List of any offshore firm, with 25 members of the firm’s Cayman, Guernsey and Jersey teams recognised.

The independently-verified list includes lawyers from the firm’s Trust Advisory Group which combines cross-jurisdiction Private Client and Trusts and Dispute Resolution teams, as well as other specialists in advice to UHNW clients.

The Ogier lawyers on the list include:

Jersey:Partners James Campbell, Sally Edwards, Jonathan Hughes, Edward Mackereth, Steve Meiklejohn, Nigel Sanders and Nick Williams; Counsel Katherine Neal; managing associates Josephine Howe and Oliver Passmore; and senior associate Sevyn Kalsi.

Guernsey: Partners Simon Davies, Gavin Ferguson, Marcus Leese and Mathew Newman; senior associates Alice Bricogne and Chris Hards; and associate Michael Rogers.

Cayman: Partners Anthony Partridge, Rachael Reynolds and Giorgio Subiotto; and associate Fraser Allister.