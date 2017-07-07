25 Ogier lawyers named in Citywealth Leaders List

Ogier has 25 members of its Cayman, Guernsey and Jersey teams recognised in this year’s Citywealth Leaders List – the most lawyers of any offshore firm.

The independently-verified list includes lawyers from the firm’s trust advisory group which combines cross-jurisdiction private client and trusts and dispute resolution teams, as well as other specialists in advice to UHNW clients.

It also includes head of marketing Kate Kirk, named by Citywealth last year as winner of the Power Women ‘Woman of the Year: Business Services’ award.

Partner Sally Edwards, who heads Global Ogier’s private client and trusts team across all of its jurisdictions, said that the number of names on the list reflected the firm’s significant strength in depth. Edwards, who won the Woman of the Year: Leadership award in last year’s Power Women ‘Professional Services, IFC’ category, said: “We are very pleased not just at the number of inclusions in this list, which reflect our strategic growth over the last few years, but also that so many associates feature.”

The Ogier lawyers on the list include: Jersey partners James Campbell, Sally Edwards, Jonathan Hughes, Edward Mackereth, Steve Meiklejohn, Nigel Sanders and Nick Williams; counsel Katherine Neal; managing associates Josephine Howe and Oliver Passmore; and senior associate Sevyn Kalsi. Guernsey Partners Simon Davies, Gavin Ferguson, Marcus Leese and Mathew Newman; senior associates Alice Bricogne and Chris Hards; and associate Michael Rogers. Cayman partners Anthony Partridge, Rachael Reynolds and Giorgio Subiotto; and associate Fraser Allister.