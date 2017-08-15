We’re just six weeks away from the 2017 Clio Cloud Conference in New Orleans. On August 16 ticket prices will go up to our regular pricing, which means it’s the last chance to save $200.
Related stories
Recent news
Premium content
Premium content
Job of the week
Premium jobs
- Read
- Commented
- Recent
- Read
- Travers Smith ditches ties after partner review
- Mills & Reeve pays record-breaking bonus to all staff
- The 60 second interview: There will be no “Big 4” law firms by 2025
- Quinn launches bid to appeal £14bn Mastercard consumer claim
- Clydes ex-partner faces SDT probe over money transfer claims
- Woodsford seals funding deal with US litigation boutique
- CMS HR boss leaves merged firm after three months
- Simpson Thacher and Uría act as Blackstone agrees €30bn property deal
- Women in Law: five pieces of advice
- What ‘professional service’ means
- Commented
- Recent
- CMS HR boss leaves merged firm after three months
- Stewarts retention drops to record low
- 2017 Clio Cloud Conference, New Orleans – tickets offer
- Woodsford seals funding deal with US litigation boutique
- Khaitan advises Birla Finance on Jaigad Power loan facility
- Khaitan advises on Vedanta fundraising
- Khaitan advises Dixcy Textiles on Advent stake
- Ogier advises on £488m refinancing of Merry Hill shopping centre
- Bär & Karrer advises Lonza on Micro-Macinazione shares deal
- Mills & Reeve pays record-breaking bonus to all staff