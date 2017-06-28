10 Egorov Puginsky lawyers among ‘Best Lawyers in Ukraine’

Ten Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners Ukraine lawyers have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the Eighth Edition of The Best Lawyers in Ukraine in 17 practice areas.
These results place Egorov Puginsky among the top three law firms in Ukraine based on the number of lawyers selected for inclusion.
The following lawyers were included in this year’s edition:
- Gleb Bialyi: Litigation;
- Oleg Boichuk: Corporate Law, Agriculture & Rural Affairs;
- Sergiy Grebenyuk: Criminal Defense, Litigation;
- Oksana Ilchenko: Competition/Antitrust Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law;
- Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi: Arbitration and Mediation, International Arbitration, Litigation, Sports Law;
- Taras Kyslyy: Intellectual Property Law, Telecommunications Law;
- Roman Stepanenko: Banking and Finance Law, Capital Markets;
- Serhii Sviriba: Arbitration and Mediation, International Arbitration, Litigation;
- Aleksandra Yevstafyeva: Labor and Employment Law;
- Ilona Zekely: Banking and Finance Law, Investment, Land Use and Zoning Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Real Estate Law